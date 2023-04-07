Courtney Love, Jonas Brothers & More Riff on Viral ‘Barbie’ Movie Meme

Barbie lit up the internet this week after the trailer dropped for the live-action film directed by Greta Gerwig on Tuesday (April 4), and everyone from Courtney Love to the Jonas Brothers got in on the fun.

“Uhhh no! But I think Greta Gerwig sly genius plot is going to make you rethink the whole Barbie narrative and.. still be FUN!” Love wrote alongside her personalized Barbie meme, which included the hysterical tagline “Barbie is NOT your friend.”

“(Also, I loathe Barbie/ Britney pink, that’s why I changed the Hole font. Stupid, but I’m an aesthete what can I say),” she added as a final thought.

Meanwhile, the JoBros used the viral meme to promote their forthcoming studio set The Album, with each of the brothers referencing a song in the tracklist on their individual memes. “This Barbie…has deep conversations at the Waffle House,” Joe Jonas wrote, while Kevin Jonas used the tagline “This Barbie… gets vacation eyes because you’re looking summertime fine” and Nick Jonas chose “This Barbie…wants to Celebrate! while he’s got time.” (“Do they come with Camp Rock outfits?” one fan joked in the comments section of the band’s post.)

Other stars to hop on the Barbie bandwagon include Kelly Osbourne (“This Barbie is a MOTHER!”), Aly & AJ (“These Barbies are a superstar sister duo”), The Smashing Pumpkins (“This Barbie is infinitely sad”) and more.

Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Michael Cera and many, many others, Barbie is set to premiere July 21 in theaters across the country.

Check out some of the best Barbie memes by musicians below.

Sorry 🙁 I “had” to pic.twitter.com/i1F11nrXCE — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) April 5, 2023