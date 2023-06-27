Barack Obama Says He Watched Daughter Malia’s Work on ‘Swarm’ — Even the ‘Disturbing’ Parts

Barack Obama is a proud dad, and he supports his daughters Malia and Sasha Obama and their creative endeavors — even the ones he finds “a little disturbing.”

The former president of the United States revealed in a conversation with Hasan Minhaj on the comedian’s YouTube channel that he watched Prime Video’s Swarm, for which Malia Obama served as a writer for the project alongside Donald Glover, who created the series.

“I watched it because, A) I was a big fan of Atlanta,” he said, mentioning Glover’s FX show. “And I watched it because my daughter worked on it. So, of course, I’ve got to watch it.”

Minhaj then asked if Obama watched the pilot episode for the show, the first five minutes of which contains an NSFW scene with Chloe Bailey and co-star Damson Idris having sex as lead Dominique Fishback watches through the crack of an open door.

“Look, if what you are suggesting is that there are aspects of that show that I found a little disturbing…” Obama said, adding that it’s par for the course. “That’s the nature of art these days and at [this] moment, and that’s OK.”

While Obama did not elaborate further on his thoughts about the scene, Bailey did respond to backlash the scene received on social media. “Anything negative, I did not see. So in turn, I was just proud as the work I did as an actress,” Bailey said during an April appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, noting that she felt even more proud of the work she did when fellow actress Taraji P. Henson praised her work on the series.

Watch Obama talk about Swarm below.