Watch Bad Bunny Take Down Damian Priest in Surprise ‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ Fight

Bad Bunny shocked wrestling fans by making a surprise appearance during WWE Monday Night Raw to tussle with Damian Priest on Monday (April 24).

The three-time Grammy winner made his grand entrance wearing a brown cowboy hat, oversize orange button-down and light-wash jeans and wielding a kendo stick, just before Priest was about to finish off Rey Mysterio for throwing a steel chair at his face.

“It feels like it’s gonna pop off here in Chicago!” the announcer exclaimed as Bad Bunny entered the ring, staring down his opponent with a determined glint in his eye. “And here we go!” At that point, the “Tití Me Preguntó” rapper nailed Priest twice with the kendo stick — walloping him once in the stomach and again in the back before sending him flying out of the ring.

Bad Bunny’s surprise attack came as retribution for Priest sending him through the announcer’s table with a choke-slam a few weeks ago during another episode of Monday Night Raw, leaving the Latin sensation in need of (scripted) medical attention.

Billboard‘s top artist of 2022 was originally set to host WWE Backlash in his native Puerto Rico on May 6, but is now slated to take on Priest once more in a “Street Fight,” hopefully settling their rivalry for good.

Bad Bunny just wrapped up his star-powered headlining slot at Coachella during weekend 2 and released “un x100to,” his new collab with Grupo Frontera, which earned the pop star his 60th top 10 hit on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

Watch Bad Bunny face off with Priest below.