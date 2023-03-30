Lance Bass, Cardi B, ENHYPEN & More to Voice Characters in ‘Baby Shark’s Big Movie’

The making of Baby Shark’s Big Movie! is underway, and Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and The Pinkfong Company revealed the upcoming film’s star-studded voice cast this week.

Lance Bass, ENHYPEN, Ashley Tisdale, Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman are all set to take part in Baby Shark’s first feature-length adventure, in which Baby Shark and his Family move to Chomp City. There, Baby Shark encounters a pop starfish named Stariana (played by Tisdale), who plans to steal his musical gifts to take over the underwater world of music.

Nancherla will take on the role of boxfish Gillie, Stariana’s assistant, while SNL‘s Nwodim and Fineman will play lantern shark Leah and her daughter, respectively.

ENHYPEN will bring their talents to the animated world as they are set to portray an underwater K-pop band of belugas, while Bass will play himself as a TV announcer.

Cardi B and Offset will reprise their Baby Shark Big Show! roles, Sharki B and Offshark. The couple’s two kids will also get in on the fun, with four-year-old Kulture voicing Kulture Sharki and 18-month-old Wave making his debut as Wavey Shark. Cardi has been a vocal “Baby Shark” fan since the beginning, posting an Instagram video in January 2019 of her doing a runway walk around a pool set to the viral song. She also tweeted in that same month that then-baby Kulture loved “the whole Baby Shark mixtape” (in addition to some her mom’s songs).

Baby Shark’s Big Movie is set for release later this year during the holiday season, according to People.