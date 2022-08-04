A ‘Baby Shark’ Animated Film Is Swimming Your Way

It’s been about six years since “Baby Shark” became an inescapable, international musical sensation — and if you haven’t successfully gotten the song out of your head in that time, there’s no hope for you now. On Thursday (Aug. 4), Paramount+ announced plans to adapt the viral jingle into a movie tentatively titled Baby Shark’s Big Movie!, due out during the 2023 holiday season.

The film will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, aka the big “city of sharks.” The aquatic main character will face challenges — namely the antics of an evil pop starfish named Stariana — while adjusting to his new life without best friend William. When Stariana plans to steal Baby Shark’s musical gifts so she can dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony.

Baby Shark’s Big Movie! follows “Baby Shark’s Big Show!,” which launched globally in 2021 across Nickelodeon channels and platforms, and was recently picked up for a second season. Starring Orange Is the New Black‘s Kimiko Glenn, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone‘s Luke Youngblood, and Seinfeld‘s Patrick Warburton, the show ranks as the No. 1 preschool series on U.S. television.

Both the Baby Shark movie and show are co-produced by Nickelodeon’s Animation Studios and Pinkfong, the South Korean children’s entertainment company which first uploaded the original “Baby Shark” song in 2015. A video called “Baby Shark Dance” was afterward uploaded in June 2016, and features child actors doing what would become a viral dance to the song.

The “Baby Shark Dance” video became the first video to ever surpass 10 billion views on YouTube in January of this year, and currently boasts 11 billion views. Get hyped for the upcoming Baby Shark movie by watching the video below: