The ‘Baby Shark’ Movie Is Coming In 2023

You’ve seen the music video and heard the song (let’s face it – everyone has). Now, the world can prepare for the “Baby Shark” movie.

Currently in development, Paramount+ has slated the Baby Shark feature-length film for 2023, co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and the Pinkfong Company.

Cue millions of tiny screams.

Baby Shark either strikes fear in your heart, or puts a bounce in your step, but there’s no doubt it’s the apex-predator in the ocean of videos that is YouTube.

Just last week, the “Baby Shark Dance” music video set a YouTube record, swimming its way to 10 billion views on the streaming platform, establishing it as it the most-viewed clip in the history of the site, according to creators The Pinkfong Co.

The catchier-than-a-cold song surpassed Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” as the most-watched video on the Alphabet-owned service back in November 2020, and has now raced ahead by more than 2.3 billion views.

The Baby Shark family is expanding. Separately, Baby Shark’s Big Show! — the animated preschool series co-produced with Nickelodeon Animation Studio — is approved for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter, while a sequel to Netflix’s sing-along special Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure is said to be in the planning stages.

The forthcoming Baby Shark film was confirmed Tuesday (Feb. 15) at the ViacomCBS Investors Event, along with the announcement of three new Spongebob Squarepants movies, animated Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films, and more.