Baby Mammoth Goes Extinct on ‘The Masked Singer’

Mammoths have been extinct for thousands of years. The Masked Singer’s Baby Mammoth has also gone the way of the Dodo, as the latest celebrity was unmasked on Fox’s surprise hit.

Unlike the prehistoric furry beast, The Masked Singer’s cute, pink Baby Mammoth managed to belt out several musical numbers, including a version of Cher’s “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss),” before America got the chance to vote.

On Wednesday night (April 27), it came down to a duel between Space Bunny, who performed “Me Too” by Meghan Trainor, and Baby Mammoth, who hit Culture Club’s debut “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me”.

It was the big Baby who got the flick. When the mask came off, it was Golden Globe winning actor Kirstie Alley in the hairy suit.

With Alley the latest celebrity sent home from The Masked Singer, she joins Rudy Giuliani (Jack in the Box), Duane Chapman (Armadillo), Jennifer Holliday (Miss Teddy), Penn and Teller (Hydra), Christie Brinkley (Lemur), Jorge Garcia (Cyclops), Jordan Mailata (Thingamabob), Duff Goldman (McTerrier) and Joe Buck (Ram) on the outside.

Watch the unmasking below.