Avril Lavigne & Yungblud Let It All Hang Out Singing a Shania Twain Classic for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Series

Avril Lavigne and Yungblud have the prerogative to have a little fun in a new episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple TV+, and Billboard has an exclusive first look.

The pop-punk rockers take on Shania Twain’s 1999 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” while in a black SUV, with the “Girlfriend” singer behind the wheel. The clip starts with the two easing into the beginning of the song, but as it progresses, the English artist gets more and more animated, dancing and singing enthusiastically in the front passenger seat.

By the time the chorus hits, the two are completely invested, with Lavigne singing at the top of her lungs to Yungblud, and the “I Think I’m OK” rocker at one point putting on his companion’s red heart-shaped sunglasses. “Oh oh oh!/ Get in the action/ Feel the attraction/ Color my hair, do what I dare,” they belt out as Lavigne flips her hair. “Oh oh oh!/ I wanna be free/ To feel the way I feel/ Man! I feel like a woman!”

Twain’s hit song peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 1999, and spent a total of 28 weeks on the all-genre tally. It has since gone on to be named No. 1 on Billboard‘s Greatest Karaoke Song of All Time list. “I think @billboard just crowned me the Queen of Karaoke?!” the singer tweeted in response after the list was revealed in October 2022. “Seriously though, it’s really really cool to see the life that ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ has taken on and I’m just obsessed with you all…”

Duetting on “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” isn’t Lavigne and Yungblud’s first collab. Lavigne released “I’m a Mess” featuring the English artist in November. The song was written by the two, along with Travis Barker and John Feldmann.

The new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series premiere Friday, June 23, on Apple TV+. This latest batch will also feature performances by Alanis Morissette with Cara Delevingne, Glee stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss, the cast of Girls5eva, the cast of Ghosts and more.

Watch Billboard‘s exclusive clip above, and check out the trailer for the new episodes below: