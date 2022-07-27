Oxford High Student Gives Performance to ‘Remember’ on ‘AGT’: Watch

Michigan has a generations-long reputation for pumping out automobiles, winning sports teams, and top-notch artists. Ava Swiss is hopeful to be remembered as one of the state’s finest singers.

The 18-year-old from Oxford, about 30 miles north of Detroit, gave it her best when she stopped by the America’s Got Talent.

For her audition, the teen chose something for everyone to remember her by – a cover of Lauren Daigle’s “Remember.” And a horror story.

The song has a deeper meaning for the youngster. Last November, Swiss and her brother were among the student body when a mass shooting occurred at Oxford High School. Four students lost their lives that day, seven others were injured.

“It’s been hard,” she explained. Despite the pain and trauma, “things are getting better,” she said, noting students have since returned to school.

“When I sing it I remember the good, I remember my community, my family, the love. And I remember it’s all there for me. It’ll help me get to where I need to be.”

The inspirational performance touched everyone in the room.

“It was an amazing moment over here,” judge Heidi Klum enthused.

“You really shine. That was wonderful,” added Howie Mandel.

“You took my breath away,” chimed in Sofia Vergara. “You were not just singing. You were showing us your feelings. And you gave me goosebumps.”

As usual, Simon Cowell went last. “For me, that was one of those auditions I will never forget,” he claimed. On top of that, “you’ve got a great voice.”

It was four “yeses” for a performance to remember. Watch below.