Auli’i Cravalho Talks Her ‘Epic’ New Role & Performing the Theme Song for Disney’s ‘Hailey’s On It’: Exclusive

Need an actress whose down to take on an inspiring new role and sing catchy hits at the same time? Auli’i Cravalho‘s on it! The Moana star is set to take on the role of the title character in Disney’s upcoming animated comedy-adventure, Hailey’s On It, which will premiere June 8 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

The series follows a risk-adverse but smart teenager named Hailey as she sets out on a mission to complete a long list of strange, challenging and impressive tasks to save the world. “I love that our show combines heartfelt moments, somewhat cringe-y yet relatable teen fears and epic sci-fi battles,” Cravalho tells Billboard of the series. “Oh, and songs too!”

HAILEY’S ON IT! Disney Channel

Speaking of songs, the 22-year-old multi-hyphenate also performs the Hailey’s On It theme song, titled “The Future’s in My Hands.” The upbeat track, shared exclusively via Billboard below, features a slew of crazy tasks that Hailey is ready to take on, including using her earwax to make a candle, win a contest for World’s Cutest Pet Rock and teaching a cat to play piano.

Cravalho’s favorite lyric, however, is in the full version of the track, which you can listen to here. “It goes, ‘Spike my hair and dye it bright neon, take a picture with Celine Dion.’ Hailey — and our songwriters Matthew Tishler and Andrew Underberg — have top-tier rhyming game,” she says.

“I hope that Hailey reminds us that even if our dreams or bucket lists feel improbable, taking small but impactful steps to complete them are what make all the difference in the long run,” she adds of her inspiring new character. “The best version of yourself is simply the version of you that keeps going. It also helps that Hailey has the help of her best friend, family, and witty supercomputer from the future.”

Watch the Hailey's On It theme song below