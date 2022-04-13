Armadillo, Miss Teddy Sent Packing on ‘The Masked Singer’

It was double the fun on The Masked Singer Wednesday (April 13) night, as two masks were sent packing, including one Grammy Award-winning star of the stage.

Season 7, Episode 6, of Fox’s surprise hit was aptly-titled” “The Double Mask-Off.” That’s exactly what we got.

Armadillo, with his hard exterior, was always going to be tough to crack. But he was given the boot after singing the classic hymn “Amazing Grace.” Under that hard exterior was, well, a hard man, Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter. Perhaps producers could have made our task easier and dress him in a canine costume?

Explore Explore Jennifer Holliday See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The TV tough guy had previous sung old school numbers “Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers, and the Bobby Fuller Four’s “I Fought the Law”.

The super-cute Miss Teddy also got the flick.

In earlier rounds, she performed Taylor Dayne’s “Tell It to My Heart,” and Demi Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me”. And tonight, she belted out Duffy’s “Mercy” like a real pro. That’s because she’s a bona-fide star.

Under the mask was one of the most decorated singers ever to wear a Masked Singer mask, the Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Holliday.

“This might be the biggest upset in Masked Singer history,” panelist Ken Jeong remarked following her departure.

With Chapman and Holliday the latest celebrities to disappear, they join Penn and Teller (Hydra), Christie Brinkley (Lemur), Jorge Garcia (Cyclops), Jordan Mailata (Thingamabob), Duff Goldman (McTerrier) and Joe Buck (Ram) on the outside.