‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Ariana Madix, Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Nod to Scandoval With ‘Good as Gold’ Uber One Ad

They’re good as gold! Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay have teamed up with Uber One for a new commercial on Tuesday (May 16).

In the ad, the Vanderpump Rules stars jump into the recording studio to record a remix of Scheana’s 2013 single “Good as Gold” — a cult favorite among VPR viewers. With Kent behind the boards, her fellow former SURvers come up with playful new lyrics as they sing, “I got this Uber One tip for ya/ Hot membership, oh yeah/ To save on rides and eats/ We’re bussin’, hunger is callin’/ We could be goat cheese ballin’/ With member savings so sweet,” with a healthy heaping of Auto-Tune, of course.

Shay originally performed the song way back in season 2 of the hit Bravo series, with Madix serving as one of her backup dancers. At the time, the Scheananigans host said, “I think this song is going to be huge. Like, it’s so catchy, it’s very commercial. … I want to focus on my strong points and go a little more the Kesha route.”

The clip drops just one day before the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale is set to air Wednesday night on Bravo, finally giving Bravoholics the opportunity to watch the nuclear fallout of Scandoval as Madix discovers Tom Sandoval, her co-star and boyfriend of nine years, had been cheating on her with her best friend, Raquel Leviss, for more than seven months during and after filming.

The commercial nods to Scandoval with the final lines, when Shay says of Uber One, “It’s better than gold, actually,” the newly single Madix chimes in, “It’s like freedom.”

“I’m PUMPed to be partnering with Uber One – just in time for the super spicy VPR finale and reunions,” Madix said in a statement. “Make sure you snag some goat cheese balls and a limited edition Boys Lie x Uber tee, available exclusively in the Uber Eats app. I’ll be wearing mine for the remainder of the season, and Uber will be donating all proceeds to the incredible Alexandria House, an organization close to my heart.”

Alexandria House is a nonprofit transitional home for women and children in Los Angeles, where the show films.

Meanwhile, Kent added exclusively to Billboard, “I’m thrilled to sell my ‘Send it to Darrell’ merch on the Uber Eats app with all proceeds going to support Alexandria House, an organization that is so near and dear to my heart. In partnering with this amazing platform, I am beyond honored to help in the fight for women and children’s safety everywhere.”

Watch Ariana, Lala and Scheana re-record “Good as Gold” for Uber One below.