Watch Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Try to Out-Sing Each Other

NBC gave fans a taste of That’s My Jam, an upcoming music variety game show hosted by The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon, on Monday night (Nov. 29) with help from a couple of The Voice judges. The hourlong show pits teams of celebrity contestants against each other in a series of music, dance and trivia games, and the contestants in the preview episode were none other than the current judges of NBC’s longstanding singing competition show: Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

In this particular segment, Grande and Clarkson faced off in “Mixtape Medley,” a game in which the two had to sing along to a medley of iconic songs from the aptly-fitting “Pop Divas” category. Upon realizing that she would have to face off against Clarkson, Grande hilariously seemed defeated having to go up against her decorated Voice co-judge. Grande kicked off the showdown with Britney Spears’ “Oops! … I Did It Again,” while Clarkson started out with Shania Twain’s “Any Man Of Mine.” Other notable tracks from the segment include Cher’s “Believe,” Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

That’s My Jam is inspired by viral game segments from Fallon’s Tonight Show such as “Wheel of Impossible Karaoke,” “Perfect Mashup,” “Vinyl Countdown,” “Slay It, Don’t Spray It” and more. The show’s format will typically feature two teams of celebrities, battling it out with music, dance and trivia as they compete for a charity of their choice.

​The show is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, and was brought to the studio by Fallon, longtime Tonight Show producer Jim Juvonen and writer Josh Knapp. Adam Blackstone serves as musical director and will lead the house band throughout each episode, while Mike Yurchuk serves as showrunner. The show will officially begin airing on Jan. 3, 2022.

