×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Ariana DeBose Joined by Kate McKinnon for Spectacular ‘West Side Story’ Medley During ‘SNL’ Monologue: Watch

The duo's medley included popular 'West Side Story' numbers like 'Tonight' and 'I Feel Pretty.'

Ariana DeBose and Kate McKinnon on
"Saturday Night Live" host Ariana DeBose sings "West Side Story" with cast member Kate McKinnon on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Will Heath/NBC

Ariana DeBose brought a little taste of West Side Story to Saturday Night Live.

The Golden Globe-winning actress, who stars as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of West Side Story, made her SNL hosting debut on Jan. 15, bringing lots of laughs to the first episode of 2022.

Wearing a shimmery white blazer and a matching furry skirt, DeBose opened her monologue by giving a nod to her roots and celebrating Broadway’s perseverance during the pandemic.

Explore

Explore

Ariana DeBose

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“It is great to be here representing not only the Latino community as an Afro-Latina, but also the Broadway community,” the actress said to cheers from the audience. “Obviously, Broadway has been through a lot these last past couple of years … but we are a community that perseveres.”

Related

Jack Antonoff's Bleachers on "SNL"

Jack Antonoff's Bleachers Have a Blast Performing 'How Dare You Want More' & 'Chinatown' During…

She continued, “I believe Broadway changes lives, and hey, it changed mine. Broadway has this magical ability to bring people together.”

DeBose also joked that West Side Story “is actually based on another classic tale of star-crossed lovers — 90 Day Fiancé.”

From there, the actress was joined by SNL cast member Kate McKinnon for a spectacular medley of West Side Story songs, including “Tonight,” “I Feel Pretty,” “Something’s Coming” and “America.”

Elsewhere, the episode included musical performances from Jack Antonoff’s indie pop band Bleachers, which subbed in for the evening’s originally scheduled guest Roddy Ricch, who was forced to drop out because of COVID-19 exposure.

Watch DeBose’s SNL monologue below, and see the full episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad