Teen Ansley Burns Impresses With ‘Angelic’ Cover of ‘Unchained Melody’ on ‘The Voice’

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. Teenager Ansley Burns is proof of that. Aged just 14, the Easley, South Carolina native made her mark Monday night (Oct. 3) during The Voice auditions on NBC.

Burns covered “Unchained Melody,” a tricky song at the best of times, made famous by the Righteous Brothers and wheeled out in feature films to give a scene some extra punch and power.

The youngster with a love of country didn’t buckle under the pressure. Instead, she appeared to grow in confidence as the performance went on, hitting high notes and showcasing her vibrato.

Blake Shelton turned first, then his missus Gwen Stefani. Then, a block on Stefani for a little taste of that drama that typically comes with “Unchained Melody.”

As Burns finished with a flourish, and the chairs turned, the teen and the judges were so overjoyed, you’d be excused for thinking she’d already won the thing. Not yet.

“I literally used my block on my wife,” Shelton remarked afterwards. “You’re stuck with me, I’m sorry. I’m your coach and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

There were no bad feelings from Stefani. “Your tone, it was just so pretty, angelic. Because you are so, so young, you have so much growth to do,” she enthused. “Blake’s going to really help you with that. I’m excited to see how you grow before our eyes.”

John Legend noted that, with her range and obvious talents, “America just falls in love.”

As a welcome to Team Blake, Burns scored her own branded bag and a hug from the country star, to go with the snap he got with her on stage earlier.

