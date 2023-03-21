Anne Hathaway & Michaela Coel to Star in ‘Mother Mary’ Film, With Music by This Dynamic Pop Duo

Anne Hathaway is going to give the pop-star life a try. On Tuesday (March 21), The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Devil Wears Prada actress will appear in A24’s forthcoming film Mother Mary, alongside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Michaela Coel.

The script is written by David Lowery, who will also direct for A24, the studio that produced Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home seven Oscars earlier this month.

The studio describes Mother Mary as an “epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel).”

A movie about a musician requires a soundtrack with heavy-hitter songwriters. Mother Mary will have no shortage, as frequent Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey collaborator Jack Antonoff — who produced a “melodrama” of his own with Lorde’s 2017 sophomore LP — will write and produce original songs for the film. Charli XCX will also have a songwriting and production role for Mother Mary, while the film’s score will be composed by Daniel Hart (Light of My Life, The Green Knight, Peter Pan & Wendy).

After the news came out, Charli shared a funny photo of her alongside Antonoff to Instagram with the caption, “jack bout to get mothered.” She later added in the comments section that she “hate[s] myself for this pic but it had to be done.”

Lowery is producing the film alongside Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston and Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions. Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of Cologne-based augenschein Filmproduktion also have production credits.