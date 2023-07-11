Anitta Reveals NSFW Item Thrown at Her Onstage & Talks Hottest Man in Music on ‘WWHL’

Several musicians’ concerts have made news after fans threw items at them, with cell phones and the ashes of a loved one being some of the objects. But when it comes to Anitta, the one of the oddest items thrown at her also happens to be NSFW.

The Brazilian star appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday (July 10), where the television personality asked her a series of probing questions that got her occasionally squirming in the hot seat.

“People throw things at people all the time on stage. What’s the wildest item that’s been thrown at you?” Cohen inquired, to which Anitta replied, “I think a toy or lube.”

Cohen also probed about male artists who the “Envolver” singer finds attractive, which made her play coy. “Anitta, who to you is the hottest male pop star in the game right now?” he asked.

“Let me try to pick someone single so maybe in the future something happens. Just ask the people to throw some single names,” she responded. After Cohen suggested John Mayer, Anitta was in agreement, “Oh, that’s amazing. That’s a good name.”

Elsewhere during her appearance, Anitta was asked who the most famous person in her cell phone is (one of the defining pop stars of the ’80s), if she has ever engaged in threesomes (multiple) and whether she had ever singled out attractive concertgoers of hers to bring backstage (yes, often with the assistance of her friends).

Watch a clip from Anitta’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen above.