Angus Cloud’s Mother Says Her Late Son ‘Did Not Intend to End His Life’

Angus Cloud‘s mother, Lisa Cloud, has shared a tribute to her late son and says “his last day was a joyful one.”

She posted a note about the 25-year-old Euphoria actor who starred as Fez on her Facebook page Friday (Aug. 4), according to The Hollywood Reporter. The family had announced his death on Monday, noting in a statement, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

On Friday, the actor’s mother shared another message, writing, “Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

Explore Explore Angus Cloud See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved,” she said of his last day. “He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up,” Angus’ mother wrote.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” she continued, addressing suicide speculation. “His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love. His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love.”

She added: “Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”

Angus was walking down the street in Manhattan when he was discovered and eventually cast as drug dealer Fezco on Euphoria, HBO’s Emmy-winning drama from Sam Levinson. The role turned Cloud into a breakout star, and his storyline was expanded in the show’s second season.