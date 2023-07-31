Kid Cudi, Kerry Washington & More Mourn the Death of Angus Cloud

Euphoria fans mourned the loss of Angus Cloud on Monday (July 31), as the rising actor’s family announced that he died at just 25 years old.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” read the statement.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud was known as the kindhearted, fan-favorite drug dealer Fezco on Euphoria, HBO’s Emmy-winning drama from Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya. The series’ official Twitter page mourned the loss of the actor, writing, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Since the news of his death broke, celebrities and Cloud’s Euphoria co-stars have been posting tributes in honor of the actor gone too soon. Read on for heartfelt tributes from Kid Cudi, Kerry Washington and more.

“This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. F—.” – Kid Cudi on Twitter.

“Not the news I wanted to hear this morning g Rest in Power Angus Cloud,” – Denzel Curry on Twitter.

“You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud.” – Kerry Washington on Twitter.

“rest easy brother,” Javon “Wanna” Walton (Who played Cloud’s brother Ashtray on Euphoria) on Instagram.

“It’s weird posting when my friends from oakland die..it happens so much i cant keep up. its weirder posting when my ‘famous’ friends die . So this one is double weird . It’s hard to find someone from the same place doing what you do and being where u at. Bay Area Icon . picking up random calls and hyping you up bout them paintings ahah f— 🙁 TOWN BUSINESS,” – Guapdad 4000 on Instagram.