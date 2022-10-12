Andrew Lloyd Webber Is Brutally Honest in ‘Masked Singer’ Preview Clip

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber goes there on Wednesday night’s (Oct. 12) Masked Singer episode dedicated to his legendary Broadway compositions. Two new mystery stars are on deck for tonight’s show to sing songs from such iconic Webber productions as The Phantom of the Opera and Jesus Christ Superstar.

But in a preview clip, Lloyd Webber does not appear super-impressed. On a night when three new costumes make the scene — Maize, Mermaid and Robo Girl — Lord Webber is shown telling an unseen contestant that he’d “love” to work with them before an “outrageous elimination” that could split the judging panel is teased out. “She can’t sing!” Lloyd Webber says emphatically at one point to the shock of judges Ken Jeong, Nichole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The clip expertly leaves the pertinent information out, but E! posted an exclusive video on Wednesday morning that sheds a bit more light on the comment from the Broadway legend. After perennially bad guesser Jeong suggests that Robo Girl might be Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building costar model/actress Cara Delevigne, it turns out that’s who Webber was talking about.

“Cara Delevingne is lovely. But she can’t sing as well as this girl, whoever she may be,” he says of the mystery star under the futuristic helmet. “You don’t know me or Cara Delevingne!” responds Jeong with a sassy finger wag after initially suggesting Pretty Little Liars‘ Lucy Hale could be the mystery star.

This season has already seen memorable appearances from Monty Python’s Eric Idle, Shark Tank‘s Daymond John, Montell Jordan, *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, comedian Jeff Dunham, Star Trek‘s William Shatner and the Brady Brunch brothers — Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookingland.

Wednesday night’s Masked Singer airs at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Watch the previews below.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 (8:00-9:02PM ET/PT) on FOX.