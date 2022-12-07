Andrea Bocelli & Family to Meet the Simpsons in Upcoming Holiday Special

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Disney+ is bringing together two beloved families for the holidays. The streaming service announced on Wednesday (Dec. 7) that their upcoming shot, The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in “Feliz Navidad” will launch exclusively on the platform on December 15.

Explore Explore Andrea Bocelli See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the short, Homer Simpson surprises his wife Marge with the ultimate gift, a performance from Andrea Bocelli, his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.

‘The Simpsons Meet The Bocellis in Feliz Navidad’ Disney+

The festive fun doesn’t stop there. Also on Dec. 15, the Italian opera superstar and his two children will release their spin on “Feliz Navidad” featured in the short. The song appears on their holiday album, A Family Christmas, marking Andrea, Matteo and Virginia’s first-ever album together. The album features an assortment of holiday classics as well as two original songs.

The short comes just days before The Simpsons celebrates the 33rd anniversary of the iconic show’s premiere on December 17, 1989. The first 33 seasons of “The Simpsons” are currently available to stream on Disney+, which you can sign up for here. If you’re not already subscribed, the streaming platform costs $7.99 a month for instant access to countless hours of entertainment. From TV series to movies, concert specials and more.

Unfortunately, Disney+ no longer offers a free trial (but you might be able to score one through this Verizon promo), subscribers can save around $15 a year by signing up for an annual membership ($79.99). If you sign up for the bundle, it also includes Hulu and ESPN+.