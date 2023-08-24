Andrea Bocelli Shares His Life Like Never Before in Upcoming ‘Because I Believe’ Documentary

Entertainment One announced on Thursday (Aug. 24) that it will be producing and financing an upcoming documentary for Italian superstar Andrea Bocelli.

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe will be filmed in Italy and America as it delves into the 64-year-old singer’s musical talent as well as his personal life, offering never-before-seen insights into his life story as well as scenes beyond the stage with his family and friends.

Explore Explore Andrea Bocelli See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Cosima Spender-directed film features Bocelli and his wife Veronica Bocelli as executive producers alongside Scott Rodger, Francesco Pasquero and eOne’s Tara Long, Malcolm Gerrie, Matt Pritchard and Geno McDermott. Jan Younghusband serves as the doc’s producer.

“It’s always a privilege to be invited into someone else’s world,” Spender said in a press release. “When that person is Andrea Bocelli, it’s an opportunity to delve into a landscape of sounds, memories, and opera that are entirely unique to him. Andrea and I instantly recognized each other thanks to the simple fact: we were born and grew up in the same rural Tuscan region. This meant an immediate understanding of sense of humor, attitude to life, and a shared attachment to the land we come from.”

“This film is a truly unique insight into the life and times of the world’s most loved tenor,” Younghusband adds. “It is an honor to work with Andrea and his family, friends, and colleagues and to support this unique collaboration with filmmaker Cosima Spender, as the Maestro shares his wisdom as never before about the road to his success.”

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe is currently in production and is scheduled for release next year, which coincides with Bocelli’s milestone 30th anniversary in the music industry.