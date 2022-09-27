Amy Schumer Jokes She’s Been ‘Kickin’ It With Adam Levine’

Amy Schumer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘s stint in Brooklyn on Monday (Sept. 26) and couldn’t help but make a crack about Adam Levine‘s recent cheating scandal.

“What have you been up to? What’s going on in your life?” Jimmy Kimmel asked after the comedian made her grand entrance (complete with a couple of spins), to which she gamely responded, “What have I been up to? I’ve been mostly just kickin’ it with Adam Levine.”

“Oh! Have you?” the taken-aback host replied. “And your husband, I assume, is OK with that?”

“Oh my god, he, like, totally respects my choices and, yeah … yeah, we have a good sex life,” Schumer deadpanned, insisting all was well at home with her husband of four years, chef Chris Fischer.

During the talk show, Schumer also teased the upcoming comeback of her hit sketch series Inside Amy Schumer, which is returning for a fifth season on Paramount+ six years after its initial run on Comedy Central.

“The last season was 2016. And that’s not a coincidence, I was incredibly depressed since then,” she quipped. “It was always a standing offer, I just really didn’t feel like I had anything to say. And I was really too bummed about the election, I don’t know if you guys read about it, and just all of it. But I felt ready to do it again, and we had the best time.”

The new season of Inside Amy Schumer premieres Oct. 20 on Paramount+. Watch Schumer’s full interview on Kimmel below.