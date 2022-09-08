×
‘America’s Got Talent’ Locks-In Season 17 Finalists

The 10 finalists include musician Avery Dixon, Vocal Trio Chapel Hart, singer and guitarist Drake Milligan, and singer Sara James.

America's Got Talent
America's Got Talent NBCUniversal

After several months of tears and cheers, we’ve reached the final stage of America’s Got Talent 2022 and learned the ten survivors who’ll compete for the big prize.

The finalists were locked-in as the live shows came to a conclusion this week.

This year, 55 contestants were split into competing groups over five nights, with two going through on each occasion.

Kristy Sellar

Mayyas

The penultimate night of performances opened with a recap of the 11 contestants from Tuesday night, and a few choice words from judge Simon Cowell.

“We are nothing without these contestants and for some reason this year, you are seeing some of the most astonishing live performances you have ever seen,” he explained.

“We’ll see what happens tonight, but I have a feeling we will end up with the most incredible finale.”

By night’s end, the 11 became five, then three. The lucky two to go through are Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas (winner of Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer) and Australian pole dancer Kristy Sellars.

Mayyas and Sellars join a group stacked with musicians and singers, a crop that includes saxophonist Avery Dixon, vocal trio Chapel Hart, singer and guitarist Drake Milligan, and singer Sara James.

The qualifiers progress to the final on Sept. 13 on NBC, with the results due to be revealed the following night, Sept. 14.

They’re competing for the $1 million winner’s check and a chance to headline America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

