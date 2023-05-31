Watch 11-Year-Old D’Corey Johnson Wow ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With a Journey Classic

Season 18 of America’s Got Talent kicked off on Tuesday night (May 30) and saw dozens of hopefuls trying to win over the four judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum — for a spot in the competition. Eleven-year-old contestant D’Corey Johnson did just that when he stepped on the stage with a powerful cover of Journey‘s “Open Arms.”

Before launching into his rendition, Johnson introduced himself and gave some background information about himself and his career aspirations. “I wanna be on Broadway and I wanna be in movies and I want to be in Hamilton and Wicked,” he said, adding Cowell is his favorite judge because he “keeps it real like my momma.”

“So now I come to you/ With open arms/ Nothing to hide/ Believe what I say/ So here I am/ With open arms/ Hoping you’ll see/ What your love means to me/ Open arms,” Johnson powerfully sang on the chorus, much to the delight of the audience, who gave him a standing ovation by the end of his performance.

Wowed by Johnson’s delivery, Cowell took a moment after the performance to request that the tween sing the chorus of the track without the aid of the backing instrumental. It was a hit: Cowell stood up from his chair to applause; the audience did the same and gave Johnson a second standing ovation, which reduced him to tears.

Journey’s “Open Arms” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1982, and remains the group’s highest charting track on the tally to date.

Listen to Johnson’s cover of “Open Arms” in the video above.