×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Watch a Violinist Deliver a Rockin’ System of a Down Cover on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Philip Bowen earned a standing ovation for his violin cover of one of the band's classic songs.

Grammy-winning metal band System of a Down is best known for hair-raising hits such as “B.Y.O.B.” and “Aerials,” and now — thanks to America’s Got Talent contestant Phillip Bowen’s stunning violin cover of “Chop Suey!” on the show’s season premiere on Tuesday (May 30) — the world can enjoy an impressive reimagining of one of the band’s most beloved classics.

Explore

Explore

System of a Down

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Owning the stage with just his violin and a forest green baseball cap, the season 18 hopeful ripped through a rendition of “Chop Suey!” that retained the verve of System of a Down’s original. The band’s seminal hit peaked No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2002, and earned the California rockers their first Grammy nomination, for best metal performance.

Related

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Responds to Keke Palmer's 'Karma' Praise: 'I Love U So Much'

Bowen punctuated his performances with bits of audience banter including “I got it!” and “Let’s Go!” His energy — both as a personality and a performer — was palpable, adding another layer of entertainment to his audition.

The most beautiful moment of Bowen’s performance, however, occurs just as his cover reaches the first intensity peak in “Chop Suey!” As he begins to get more visibly comfortable and lose himself in the music, the camera cuts to his proud mom crying tears of happiness in the audience. By the end of his performance, the audience rewarded Bowen with a fervent standing ovation, while the judges unanimously decided to advance the West Virginia native to the next round.

To date, System of a Down has earned five Hot 100 hits, including “B.Y.O.B.” (No. 27), “Hypnotize” (No. 57) and “Toxicity” (No. 70). The band has also charted five projects on the Billboard 200, including Toxicity, Mezmerize and Hypnotize, all of which have reached the summit.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad