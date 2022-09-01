×
‘America’s Got Talent’ 2022: See Which Singers and Musicians Advance to the Finale

Finalists include saxophonist Avery Dixon, singing trio Chapel Hart, singer and musician Drake Milligan, and singer Sara James.

Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie
Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel "sing" Nessun Dorma on "AGT" Picasa

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent is inching closer to its climax, with eight talents now selected to duke it out in the grand final.

Night four of the live shows was another busy affair, with 11 acts hitting the stage on Wednesday night (Aug. 31).

America — along with judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel – decided, and just two progressed, including artificial intelligence act Metaphysics, which had impressed with their deep-fake performance of “Nessun Dorma.”

That means, eight spots are taken for the finale. All of whom will compete for the $1 million and a chance to headline America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

They include saxophonist Avery Dixon, singing trio Chapel Hart, singer and musician Drake Milligan, and singer Sara James.

NBC’s long-running talent TV show airs next Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

