Snoop Dogg & Kelly Clarkson to Host ‘American Song Contest,’ Premiering in March

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson will be teaming up to host NBC’s new American Song Contest.

Based on the wildly popular Eurovision Song Contest, the upcoming stateside musical competition series will premiere March 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will run for eight weeks on Monday nights, concluding with a finale episode on May 9.

“I am honored to host American Song Contest alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas,” Snoop said in a statement. Clarkson added, “I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

American Song Contest will bring together contestants representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital, according to a news release. A solo artist, duo or band will compete for America’s vote for the best original song. The competition’s 56 artists will be named at a later date.

Snoop and Clarkson last appeared together during season 20 of The Voice in April 2021, when Snoop joined as a mega-mentor alongside recurring coach Clarkson. The pair will also serve as executive producers of American Song Contest.

The new live series is produced by Propagate in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The Eurovision Song Contest draws more than 200 million viewers annually, making it one of the biggest televised events in the world. It has helped launch the careers of such superstars as ABBA, Julio Iglesias, Lordi and Celine Dion.