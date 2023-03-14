‘American Idol’ Hopeful Gets Revenge After Getting ‘Kanye’d’ by a Schoolmate: Watch

Taylor Swift may have gotten “Kanye’d,” but she certainly wasn’t the only person performer who’s had her mic taken from her.

During a recent American Idol audition, contestant Amara Valerio revealed that she once had the mic stolen away from her during a performance — just like Kanye West‘s infamous interruption of Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs. But Idol hopeful got her revenge by nailing her tryout for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

While introducing herself to the panel of judges, the 20-year-old hopeful recalled the time she was asked to sing the national anthem at her high school’s commencement ceremony. According to Valerio, things went wrong when, as she started to sing and another girl — wearing a graduation gown — yanked the microphone away from Valerio and declared, “This is my senior graduating class, and I would like to sing.”

“She just pulled a Kanye West!” exclaimed Perry in disbelief after she and her co-judges watched video footage of the interruption.

“I got Kanye’d,” Valerio agreed.

One of the judges was particularly angry on Valerio’s behalf, and even demanded that the young singer name names. “I need that f–king name,” Bryan said, ready with a pen and notepad to write down the culprit’s moniker. “I got Navy SEALs …”

Instead of bringing in the authorities, however, the judges decided to ask Valerio to channel her rage into her audition song: Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust Your Windows.”

The approach paid off. The judges immediately sent Valerio on to the next round after hearing her gorgeous vocals. And, after some prodding, they got the aspiring star to give up the first name of her own personal Kanye. “Sarah!” Perry yelled into the camera, addressing the interrupter directly. “You’re finished messing with our girl.”

Watch Amara Valerio get her sweet revenge on American Idol above.