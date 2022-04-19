Which ‘American Idol’ Top 14 Singer Is Your Favorite on Season 20? Vote!

On Monday, American Idol revealed the top 14 of season 20.

It was a dramatic night on the Idol stage, with six hopefuls eliminated and four others earning Judges’ Saves after Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie ushered in the top 10 as voted by viewers throughout the country

Ava Maybee — who happens to be the daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith — was the first contestant to advance to the top 14, followed by Christian Guardino, Dan Marshall, Nicolina Bozzo and more.

As the pack was whittled down, Katyrah Love, Cadence Baker, Elli Rowe, Allegra Miles, Cameron Whitcomb, Jacob Moran, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker, Sage and Tristen Gressett were left to sing for the judging panel. Eventually, Miles, Copeland, Parker and Gressett earned the four sought-after Judges’ Saves, leaving the other six singers eliminated from the competition.

So now that we have our top 14 for the season, Billboard wants to know who you’re rooting for!

Were you swept up by Bozzo’s take on “You Used to Be Mine” from Broadway’s Waitress or Lady K powering through Jazmine Sullivan‘s modern R&B classic “Bust Your Windows”? Did Fritz Hager shine covering Harry Styles‘ “Golden” or did Emyrson Flora light up “Love in the Dark” by Adele?

Perhaps you’re more partial to contestants who delivered their own original songs to carve out their spot in the next round, like Miles (“Tainted”) or Leah Marlene (“Wisher in the Well”)? Or maybe you’re simply relieved one of your favorites earned a save from the judges.

No matter who you’re rooting for, vote in Billboard‘s latest poll below! American Idol airs Sunday and Monday nights on ABC.