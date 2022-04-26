Which ‘American Idol’ Top 10 Singer Are You Rooting for in Season 20? Vote!

And then there were 10. American Idol held its first live eliminations of season 20 on Sunday and Monday (April 24 and 25), and whittled the competition down from 14.

First to go were The Voice alum Allegra Miles, country singer Dan Marshall and, perhaps most shockingly, rock progeny Ava Maybee, who was the first singer ushered into the top 14 last week. From there, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan set about secretly assigning songs for the top 11 to perform during the Judges Song Contest.

Ultimately, Tristen Gressett was sent home following his performance of the Rolling Stones classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” with the judges opting to use their save on Lady K, who was assigned Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Traitor.”

Now that the pack of hopefuls have made it through their first round of live cuts, Billboard wants to know which singer in the top 10 you’re rooting for!

Were you blown away by Nicolina’s take on Kelly Clarkson‘s “Since U Been Gone,” or Leah Marlene’s interpretation of Bob Dylan‘s “Make You Feel My Love”? Perhaps Jay, the other singer in the group besides Nicolina to drop his last name during the competition, impressed you with his cover of “Lilac Wine,” or you got a kick out of Perry’s hilarious reaction to Noah Thompson covering her ex John Mayer‘s Battle Studies-era single “Heartbreak Warfare.”

Then there’s Mike Parker, who tackled Morgan Wallen‘s “Chasin’ You” after talking candidly about wanting to bridge the gap created by “racism in country music,” and fellow country singer HunterGirl, who ran through Dolly Parton‘s working woman anthem “9 to 5.”

No matter who you’re cheering on, vote in our latest Idol poll below and get to know more about the top 10 here.