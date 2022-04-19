‘American Idol’ Contestant Turns Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ Into a Vocal Workout: Watch

A long time ago, in what feels like a galaxy far far away, Radiohead had a grunge-era breakthrough with “Creep,” a belter that sounds fresh as a daisy to this day.

“Creep” allowed the Oxford alternative rockers to move away from On A Friday, their earlier incarnation, but it was a one-and-done. With their followup album, 1995’s The Bends, the Brits had sonically moved a light-year ahead.

“Creep” is an iconic song in the band’s catalog, it’s rarely performed live and sounds like nothing that came from Thom Yorke and Co. before or since.

The version we heard Monday night (April 18) on ABC’s American Idol also sounded like nothing we heard before or since.

Christian Guardino, the 21-year-old with the impressive pipes, and a former contestant in America’s Got Talent, look a left turn when he tackled “Creep” as an over-the-top vocal workout.

It turned out to be a brutal night, certainly for six contestants. The axe swung, and the batch of 20 remaining contestants was shaved down to 14 based on America’s overnight votes and the judges’ selections.

Guardino made the cut.

Check out his performance below.