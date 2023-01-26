‘American Idol’ Announces Premiere Date For 21st Season

Get ready for dreams to come true next month when American Idol returns for its 21st season. In a Las Vegas-themed teaser tweet on Wednesday (Jan. 25), judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were joined by host Ryan Seacrest as the quartet posed next to a giant slot machine to announce that the prime time singing competition will be back on your screens starting Feb. 19.

The ABC series promo promises “the best is yet to come” and in her twist on the announcement, Perry — who, of course, is in the midst of her Vegas “Play” residency — wrote, “American Idol has been making dreams come true for 21 years, you think we’re not gonna go BIG?!” alongside slot machine, music note and dice emoji.

The 2022 season was won by Kentucky country singer Noah Thompson, who beat out runner-up HunterGirl. Thompson, who said he ended up on the show because a friend signed him up, posted a tribute to the viewers who supported him following his win, writing, “Had a hard time making this post because I truly couldn’t find the words to say.. I was In complete shock in this moment and I still am and I probably always will be! Thank you all for giving me this opportunity, thank you for everyone who voted, thank you guys so much for everything!! I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you all so thank you guys so so much. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey and seeing where this thing goes. Love all of you all.”

Thompson’s just dropped the video for his new single, “Make You Rich,” this week.

Check out the Idol teasers below.

American Idol has been making dreams come true for 21 years, you think we’re not gonna go BIG?! 🎰🎶 Roll the 🎲 with us, the season premiere is Feb. 19 on ABC! ✨ pic.twitter.com/3lQlGWKjcJ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 25, 2023

#AmericanIdol makes dreams come true! 🎶 Mark your 📆 for the season premiere Feb. 19 on @ABCNetwork ! ✨ pic.twitter.com/9bNmxYJIuj — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) January 25, 2023