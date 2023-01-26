×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

‘American Idol’ Announces Premiere Date For 21st Season

Old enough to drink, old enough to become the next reality singing star.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry Lionel Richie.
American Idol all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. ABC via GI

Get ready for dreams to come true next month when American Idol returns for its 21st season. In a Las Vegas-themed teaser tweet on Wednesday (Jan. 25), judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were joined by host Ryan Seacrest as the quartet posed next to a giant slot machine to announce that the prime time singing competition will be back on your screens starting Feb. 19.

Related

Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson & Justin Guarini Reminisce on ‘American Idol’ Days: ‘Nobody Knew What Was Up…

The ABC series promo promises “the best is yet to come” and in her twist on the announcement, Perry — who, of course, is in the midst of her Vegas “Play” residency — wrote, “American Idol has been making dreams come true for 21 years, you think we’re not gonna go BIG?!” alongside slot machine, music note and dice emoji.

The 2022 season was won by Kentucky country singer Noah Thompson, who beat out runner-up HunterGirl. Thompson, who said he ended up on the show because a friend signed him up, posted a tribute to the viewers who supported him following his win, writing, “Had a hard time making this post because I truly couldn’t find the words to say.. I was In complete shock in this moment and I still am and I probably always will be! Thank you all for giving me this opportunity, thank you for everyone who voted, thank you guys so much for everything!! I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you all so thank you guys so so much. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey and seeing where this thing goes. Love all of you all.”

Thompson’s just dropped the video for his new single, “Make You Rich,” this week.

Check out the Idol teasers below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad