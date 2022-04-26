‘American Idol’ Contestant Noah Thompson Brings Country to John Mayer Cover: Watch

American Idol has reached the pointy end of the season, when just 10 competitors stay in the game.

One of those is Noah Thompson, the teen construction worker for Louisa, Kentucky.

On Monday night’s (April 25) Top 10 Live reveal, Thompson delivered the goods with a country-flavored take on John Mayer’s “Heartbreak Warfare.”

It was a dramatic night that saw Tristen Gressett eliminated and Lady K saved by the judges. There was no such drama for Thompson.

“I’m such a private person,” Thompson told Billboard ahead of the live broadcast. “I think I’m always going to be shy. I’m the guy who stays in his room and does his own thing while everybody else goes out to eat.”

Shy or not, Thompson now has fans across America.

Watch his John Mayer cover below.