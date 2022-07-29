‘American Idol’ Judges All Returning For Season 21

The gang will all be back for the upcoming 21st season of American Idol. ABC announced on Thursday (July 28) that Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will be behind the judge’s desk again for the long-running talent show’s sixth season on the network. They will, of course, be joined by the series’ only remaining original cast member, host Ryan Seacrest, who will keep the trains running when the competition returns to air in spring 2023.

Auditions for the upcoming season will kick off on August 3 when “Idol Across America” returns with its live virtual nationwide search for talent. Try-outs will take place in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., with the process kicking off with the annual “First 500” event, which offers a few aspiring stars the chance to snag a VIP spot before their fellow auditioners.

As in previous years, the “Idol Across America” process offers singers the opportunity to showcase in front of an Idol producer from anywhere in the country at any audition date for a shot at moving on to the judge audition round of the competition. For more information on how to take part in “Idol Across America” and a chance at a virtual audition click here. Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition, which they can do at any “Idol Across America” dates regardless of location.

Perry had a bit of fun with the announcement of the cast’s return in a silly video she posted on Thursday afternoon which played up the no-drama drama surrounding which of the celebrity judges would be returning; Perry, Richie and Bryan are the second longest-running judge panel in show history, just two seasons shy of the 8 go-rounds from the original group that included Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

In other Idol news, on Friday (July 29) reigning season 20 winner Noah Thompson released his countrified cover of Rihanna’s “Stay.”

Check out the “Idol Across America” audition dates, watch Perry’s video and listen to Thompson’s cover below:

‘First 500’ VIP Event (Aug. 3)

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 5)

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 8)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 10)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 12)

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi ( Aug. 15)

Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 17)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Aug. 19)

Open Call: Nationwide (Aug. 22)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 24)

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Aug. 26)

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. (Aug. 29)

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Aug. 31)



