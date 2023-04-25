‘American Idol’ Contestant Iam Tongi Earns a Hug After Covering Lionel Richie Classic

The “Iam Tongi Show” continues to pull-in the viewers, as the teen sensation from Hawaii competed in American Idol’s top 20.

The competition is live, its tense and just 20 singers are still in the game, all of whom delivered their best for Monday night’s (April 24) episode.

Tongi impressed Katy Perry so much this week with a cover of an ABBA classic, she suggested Idol was now “The Iam Tongi Show.”

He was at it again, this time delivering a reggae interpretation of Lionel Richie’s ballad “Stuck On You”.

Tongi has grown in confidence as he progresses through the season, and tonight he was all smiles.



And how would Richie react to Tongi covering one of his classics with a Polynesian twist? As the performed ended, the Commodores frontman raced on over for a hug with the high-schooler. There’s your answer.

Tongi has won fans at every stage of the competition, an instantly likeable kid with touching vocals and a sad story to tell.

After tonight’s show, an even dozen remain. Michael Williams, Hannah Nicolaisen, Mariah Faith, Nailyah Serenity, Paige Anne, Matt Wilson, Kaeyra and Olivia Soli were eliminated, while Lucy Love and Nutsa were saved by the judges.

Tongi progresses to the top 12. Next Sunday night (April 30) on ABC, the hopefuls will be put through their paces once again, for the reveal of the top 10 plus performances from mentor and Idol album Adam Lambert.

Watch Tongi’s latest performance below.



