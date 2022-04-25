Heartthrob ‘American Idol’ Contestant Fritz Hager Impresses With James Bay Cover: Watch

From guarding property to stealing hearts, Fritz Hager has been something of a surprise package on American Idol.
On another elimination night Sunday (April 24), the 22-year-old singer made new fans (and set hearts aflutter) with a performance of James Bay’s “Let It Go”.
The Tyler, TX native is a former security guard. With a string of well received covers of songs by Billie Eilish, Dean Lewis and more this season, it’s a good bet he can leave that career behind.
Bay’s impassioned rendition of Bay’s tearjerker was enough to keep him safe, though Dan Marshall wasn’t so lucky. Marshall, the 24-year-old former college football player and country hopeful, was eliminated from ABC’s TV talent quest.
Watch Fritz performance below that sent him into the American Idol Top 11.