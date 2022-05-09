‘American Idol’ Contestant Fritz Hager Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shines With Original Song

Mother’s Day wasn’t all hugs and roses for two American Idol contestants, as the final seven contestants were narrowed down to just five.

Idol didn’t miss the opportunity to create a moment around every mom’s special day, as the Top 7 performed songs popularized on TikTok.

Guest mentor Will.I.Am was on hand Sunday (May 8) to lend advice to the remaining few, who are fighting for their lives in the competition and doing so in front of a live TV audience.

One of the standouts was Fritz Hager, the 22-year-old Tyler, TX native, who shone with a performance of his own song “All My Friends,” despite battling with the effects of COVID-19.

Hager and Noah Thompson both tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which kept them off the stage.

It was no sweat for Hager, as his rehearsal footage was dished up instead of a live performance, and he was cleared for the next round.

Thompson zoomed in and progressed.

It wasn’t such a cosy night for Christian Guardino and Jay Copeland as they were eliminated.

Watch Hager’s original song performance below.