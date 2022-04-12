×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

‘American Idol’ Contestant Reworks a Blondie Classic: Watch

The quirky Canada-born, Illinois-based singer performed a Blondie classic, "Call Me."

American Idol
American Idol ABC/Eric McCandless

The tide was high, but Leah Marlene was more than holding on when American Idol witnessed its final round of Hawaii performances.

The quirky Canada-born, Illinois-based singer performed a Blondie classic, a song with a deep connection to New York’s clubbing scene at the turn of the ’80s and hot, early Richard Gere films.

On Monday night (April 11), Marlene made Blondie’s “Call Me” her very own, with an unrecognizable, chilled-out, acoustic rendition, retrofitted for the beach.

The judges loved it. “You’re in a lane, all of your own, in this competition,” Lionel Richie enthused afterwards. “It’s endless where you can go.”

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Blondie

Katy Perry

Leah Marlene

See latest videos, charts and news

Katy Perry remarked, “you’re definitely one of a kind, from your song choices to your onesies, to your personality. You’re just a bunch of fun.”

Related

Nicolina Soars, American Idol

'American Idol' Judges Give Nicolina Bozzo a Standing Ovation for Her Emotional Take on Sia

Luke Bryan suggested she try “crush it” from the very start, Perry disagreed. There was a whiff of a fight, but it didn’t kick off. In the second half of the performance, Marlene “totally won me over, yet again,” he admitted.

Watch below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad