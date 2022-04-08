The 10 Best Adele Covers on ‘American Idol’

Last week, Cleveland teen Emyrson Flora went viral for her jaw-dropping Hollywood round performance on American Idol, taking on Adele‘s “Love In The Dark,” which appeared on Adele’s global hit album 25, from 2015.

In her pre-recorded intro, the 16-year-old high school student recounted how the judges took a chance on her, and how she wanted to repay that faith. She delivered tone-perfect effort that had judge Katy Perry on her feet, and Flora was sent straight to the “Duets” round.

Flora is hardly the first Idol contestant to perform an Adele cover. For years, the talented musicians who have appeared on the show have put their own twists on the Grammy winner’s beloved tracks, from “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello” to “When We Were Young.”

See below for nine other incredible Adele covers on American Idol.

Grace Kinstler, Season 19 – “When We Were Young”

Haley Reinhart, Season 10 – “Rolling in the Deep”

Willie Spence, Season 19 – “Set Fire to the Rain”

Nicolina Bozzo, Season 20 – “Rolling in the Deep”

Kelsie Dolin, Season 20 – “When We Were Young”

La’Porsha Renae, Season 15 – “Hello”

Elise Testone, Season 11 – “One and Only”

Caleb Johnson, Season 13 – “Skyfall”

Dimitrius Graham, Season 17 – “Hello”