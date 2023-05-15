‘American Idol’ Finds Its Final Three

Season 21 of American Idol is in its final straight, as three contestants lived out their childhood fantasy on Sunday’s (May 14) Disney night.



On the evening, five became three as America cast its votes. Going through to next week’s final is Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and Colin Stough, while We Ani and Zachariah Smith were eliminated, left to dream on.



Once again, Hawaii high-schooler Tongi impressed with his sweet and technically-terrific performances of “Lava,” from the Pixar short, and followed up with a touching version of “Father and Son” by Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam, a number that Tongi seemed born to sing.

Twenty-one-year-old Danielle made her mark with a rendition of “You Can’t Stop The Girl,” injecting a touch of country (and gusto) into the number from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

For her second song, she carried the country into a performance of “Carried Me With You” from Onward.

Country boy Stough hit a rockin’ version of “Real Gone” from Cars, and a laid-back “Nobody Knows” from Pete’s Dragon.

Earlier, the stars came out to play as Sara Bareilles teamed up with the top 5 to perform “When You Wish Upon A Star,” and Halle Bailey, star of The Little Mermaid, performed “Part of Your World” from the family favorite.

The 2023 American Idol finale airs next Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

