Aly & AJ Have ‘Tea Beyond the Tea to Spill’ About ‘Hannah Montana’ Casting

According to Aly & AJ, the “best of both worlds” almost took on a completely different meaning. AJ Michalka, one half of the multi-hyphenate sister duo, took to Twitter to tell her side of the Hannah Montana casting story that’s captivated social media for the past week.

“I adore Lisa London but I have some tea beyond the tea to spill,” AJ wrote via her and her sister’s joint Twitter account Monday (Aug. 22). “Gary Marsh originally offered the role of ‘Hannah Montana’ to Aly and I was offered the role of ‘Lilly Truscott’ (I know this so doesn’t matter but thought I’d chime in).”

Marsh was the chief creative officer and president of Disney Branded TV until 2021. Billboard has reached out London and Disney for comment.

The additional tea comes on the heels of Hannah Montana casting director Lisa London’s revelation that Miley Cyrus beat out Taylor Momsen and Danielle Monet for the iconic role. The former would go on to star on Gossip Girl, another pop culture touchstone, while the latter found her breakout role on Nickelodeon’s Victorious.

Aly & AJ went on to have their own successful Disney run, releasing multiple albums and starring in television movies such as Cow Belles. The sister duo has earned five entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Rush (No. 59), “Like Whoa” (No. 63), and “Potential Breakup Song” (No. 17). Over on the Billboard 200, they climbed to No. 36 with 2005’s Into the Rush and No. 15 with 2007’s Insomniatic.

In December 2020, the sisters released an explicit re-recording of “Potential Breakup Song” following the track’s surprise TikTok virality. They followed up the release with their most recent studio album, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun, which hit No. 96 on Top Current Album Sales.

See Aly & AJ’s tweet below: