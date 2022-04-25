Allegra Miles Shares Heartfelt Message After ‘American Idol’ Elimination: ‘I Am So Beyond Grateful’

The competitor pool on American Idol was whittled down to just 11 singers Sunday (April 24). Many assumed 19-year-old Allegra Miles would be one of the contestants to continue, but instead, she was sent home. Afterward, the hopeful shared an emotional message with her fans.

“thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart for voting, sharing, and believing in me through everything,” she wrote on Instagram the night of her Idol exit. “the love you have shown me is indescribable and i am so beyond grateful. getting to sing my original music on national TV, and you guys telling me how you connected and it made you feel less alone — that is why i make music.”

“while there are multiple factors of reality TV that are unfortunate, i am beyond grateful for the incredible human beings I’ve gotten to meet thru this process – we are family now and will always be,” she continued.

Fans of Miles first fell in love with her during her time on season 18 of The Voice, where under the guidance of coach Nick Jonas, she made it to the top nine. With a prior singing competition show under her belt, several self-released songs on Spotify, and a distinctive voice to boot, many viewers felt certain she had the experience to move on.

Ultimately, though, not enough of those viewers voted for her during the episode’s run time — something that confused the people who did. “Tired of this,” wrote one on Twitter. “@allegramiles deserves so much better. She is one of the most natural artists and voices in the competition.”

“So sorry Allegra,” wrote another. “American (Idol) voters got this one wrong. Thank you for your talent…please make an album!”

But while some didn’t see her elimination coming, the Sunday episode actually wasn’t Miles’ first time on the Idol chopping block. Last week, she wasn’t originally selected to advance, but was saved by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan after she wowed them with a performance of Tom Petty’s “Free Falling.”

“Y’all are stars,” Bryan tweeted at Miles, Ava Maybee and Dan Marshall, who were also cut Sunday. “Keep on singing!”

Based on the young musician’s most recent Instagram post, that’s exactly what she plans on doing. “I am so excited to share so much music I’ve been making and SO many incredible things on the horizon so soon,” she noted on her Instagram post. “Thank you for being along for the ride always.”

While her time on Idol has come to an end, Miles sees it as a new beginning. “Everything starts right now,” she concluded her post. “I love you forever.”

See her post below: