‘AGT’ Vocalist Emily Bland Has Hidden Talents: Watch

Emily Bland has some voice, but it’s not all that it seems.
By auditioning on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night (Aug. 2) she came to the right place.
The 29-year-old Arkansas native showed sneaky comedy talents early on, opening up with anecdotes from her other job, as a hotel worker.
But it’s singing that is the dream that drives her. Or so she explains.
A Garth Brooks fan, she’s confident she can go all the way with her pipes. “I sure hope so, I’m here. I got here.”
And then, she sang, with a deep baritone which had everyone in the room confused. Bewildered even.
When her husband strolled onto the stage to the strains of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” no one was any the wiser.
Howie Mandel wrapped it up as an “improv lip-sync” performance.
“I think it’s an incredible talent, because it’s very unique,” enthused Sofia Vergara.
“I’m really really confused,” admitted Simon Cowell in his closing comments.
Regardless, it was three “yeses” and a “question mark” from Cowell. Watch below.