×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

‘AGT’ Contestant Sara James Blasts Off With ‘Rocket Man’ Cover: Watch

The youngster fired-up her rocket launchers for a silky update on Elton John's signature song.

Sara James performs on "America's Got
Sara James performs on "America's Got Talent" Picasa

There’s only one Rocket Man. Sure. Sara James is as close as we’ve got to Rocket Girl.

The 14-year-old Polish native stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage Tuesday night (Aug. 23) after impressing Simon Cowell so much during the audition round, she clinched the golden buzzer.

There’s no second chances at this stage, so James fired-up her rocket launchers for a silky update on Elton John’s signature song.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Elton John

Sara James

See latest videos, charts and news

The youngster showcased her sky-high ceiling with a Billie Eilish-inspired reinvention — and won many new fans along the ride (the video on YouTube went viral in the hours after NBC uploaded it).

Earlier in the 2022 contest, Cowell enthused. “We’ve heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow.” James’ first up effort “wasn’t perfect, however, you have a real star-glow about you.” She’s still got that star-glow.

Watch below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad