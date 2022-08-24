‘AGT’ Contestant Sara James Blasts Off With ‘Rocket Man’ Cover: Watch

There’s only one Rocket Man. Sure. Sara James is as close as we’ve got to Rocket Girl.



The 14-year-old Polish native stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage Tuesday night (Aug. 23) after impressing Simon Cowell so much during the audition round, she clinched the golden buzzer.



There’s no second chances at this stage, so James fired-up her rocket launchers for a silky update on Elton John’s signature song.

The youngster showcased her sky-high ceiling with a Billie Eilish-inspired reinvention — and won many new fans along the ride (the video on YouTube went viral in the hours after NBC uploaded it).

Earlier in the 2022 contest, Cowell enthused. “We’ve heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow.” James’ first up effort “wasn’t perfect, however, you have a real star-glow about you.” She’s still got that star-glow.

Watch below.



