Drake Milligan’s Original Song ‘Kiss Goodbye All Night’ Gets the Crowd on Its Feet During ‘AGT’: Watch

America’s Got Talent contestant Drake Milligan whipped out another original track to impress the judges during the season 17 semifinals on Tuesday night (Aug. 9).

The country singer, alongside a five-piece band, performed his 2021 track “Kiss Goodbye All Night” from his self-titled EP.

“Let’s kiss goodbye all night/ And kiss a little more in the mornin’/ Lean in and close your eyes/ Don’t let our red, hot hearts stop burnin’/ Just give me one more like the one before it/ Don’t wanna call it quits, baby, let’s just/ Kiss goodbye all night,” Milligan charismatically sings on the chorus.

The upbeat performance, which included Milligan showing off some dance moves, had the crowd on its feet, and ended with a series of sparks shooting out from the stage and thundering applause from the audience. Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara joined in to show love for Milligan’s performance.

The contestant’s “Kiss Goodbye All Night” is not the first time the country singer has dared to sing an original track on the America’s Got Talent stage — during the auditions process, the 24-year-old sang “Sounds Like Something I’d Do,” also from his 2021 self-titled EP.

“I think that song is a hit. And I think that you’re a hit. You’re like the new Elvis of country,” Mandel told the singer at the time. “I think you’re gonna break out from this particular song, this particular moment on this particular night.”

On the horizon for Milligan is the arrival of his debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, which will be released on Sept. 15. The country singer will support the set with a two-month tour that will make stops in Texas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Arkansas, California and more.

Watch Milligan perform “Kiss Goodbye All Night” below.