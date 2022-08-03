‘AGT’ Contestant Stopped Mid-Song, Then Hits a Home Run With an Original: Watch

Fans of America’s Got Talent will know that, when Simon Cowell demands a singer hit a song twice, it’s only when they’re holding back something special.

Camille K is a case in point.

The 16-year-old New Jersey native stepped on the AGT stage with a guitar and smile that meant business.

When asked what she has that stands out above the thousands of other hopefuls, the youngster remarked, “I want to spread love and joy through my music. And tell my story.”

Cowell killed the number early. “That was ok. You have a nice voice, my only issue is you have to do something more stand-out.” An original perhaps.

Camille obliged with “Still in Love,” a song about suffering with heartbreak, and still feeling love for the heartbreaker (something she admits to having no experience in).

The judges were very much in love with the performance. Cowell described Camille’s rendition as “beautiful,” Heidi Klum said the contestant was “absolutely amazing. You just have that gift and you’re gorgeous on top of your gorgeous voice. You have the whole package. “

Sofia Vergara said the teen’s voice was “spectacular.”

Cowell made a speech about singers finding the right song for the right moment on AGT. Camille opened the door with unanimous “yeses”. Watch below.