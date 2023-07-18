‘AGT’ Contestant BJ Griffin Puts an Electric Cello Spin on ‘Let’s Stay Together’

When 34-year-old Virginia Beach native BJ Griffin stepped onto the America’s Got Talent audition stage, his goals were clear.

“I’m done holding myself back. I came on to win AGT and achieve my dream of sharing healing through my music with the world,” he told judge Sofia Vergara, who gave him a “big welcome.”

Not only was Griffin ready to talk the talk, he walked the walk when he grabbed his electric cello and delivered a mind-blowing take on Al Green’s classic, “Let’s Stay Together.” As expected, his performance was met with a standing ovation from the judges.

AGT is current in the audition process of its 18th season, returning with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Talent of all ages enter the competition as they vie for the championship title, $1 million prize and a Las Vegas residency.

Watch Griffin’s audition below, and tune into America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night (July 18) to hear the judges responses. The episode airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

