Addison Rae Scores Starring Role in Eli Roth Horror Movie ‘Thanksgiving’

Addison Rae is putting one more movie under her belt. On Thursday (Feb. 23), Deadline reported that the TikTok star will star in Eli Roth’s upcoming horror film Thanksgiving.

The 22-year-old shared the casting announcement on her Instagram page, with a fitting caption: “Let’s eat,” she wrote, adding turkey, silverware, blood drop and knife emojis. Roth also posted Deadline‘s announcement to his Instagram Stories, along with the mysterious caption “All will be carved.”

While most of the cast is still under wraps, it was revealed that Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey recently joined the ensemble. Spyglass Media will produce the movie, which is scheduled to begin production starting in March.

Thanksgiving is based on a fake trailer made 16 years ago for the Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez double feature Grindhouse, in which a slasher begins to create carving boards of his own from the residents of a Massachusetts town that puts a large emphasis on the Thanksgiving holiday. Details regarding Rae’s and Dempsey’s characters have not been released.

Thanksgiving marks Rae’s second movie, as well as her first foray into the horror genre. The TikTok star previously starred opposite Tanner Buchanan as Padgett Sawyer in 2021’s He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 cult classic She’s All That.

