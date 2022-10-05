Adam Devine Reprises ‘Pitch Perfect’ Character for New Series ‘Bumper in Berlin’: Watch the Vlog Teaser

Peacock unveiled the first look at its new Pitch Perfect spin-off series starring Adam Devine on Wednesday (Oct. 5).

Titled Bumper in Berlin, the comedy series will follow Devine’s character Bumper Allen as the former leader of the Treblemakers moves to Germany to reignite his music career.

“Hey everyone, it’s me, Bumper Allen!” Devine tells the camera in the show’s first teaser. “I know I might’ve been off the grid for a little while, but I’ve been busy putting together a little mash-up for you guys. So, check it out. You might recognize a familiar face…or seven.” (Spoiler alert: all seven faces are Bumper’s, because of course they are.) Bumper mashes up two ’80s classics: Nena’s “99 Luftballoons” and a-ha’s “Take On Me.”

Bumper in Berlin will reunite Devine with his Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland and also stars Flula Borg (returning as Pieter from Pitch Perfect 2‘s Das Sound Machine), Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil. All episodes of the series will hit Peacock on Nov. 23, just in time to binge over Thanksgiving weekend.

“To think this journey began over 15 years ago – from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin’s book, to three incredible films, and now a television series,” said Elizabeth Banks, who returns as an executive producer on the project after acting in all three films and directing Pitch Perfect 2. “We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on. It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you’ve seen before.

“We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey,” she continued. “This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways – anywhere in the world, at any point in your life.”

Hilariously, Devine’s also spent time recently making sure fans know he is not, in fact, Adam Levine in the midst of the Maroon 5 frontman’s headline-making cheating scandal.

